Gillieston Public School closed after positive COVID-19 case

A school in the Hunter has been forced to close after a positive case of COVID-19.

Gillieston Public School at Gillieston Heights near Maitland has been closed after a member of the school community tested positive – the Principal has said on social media the school is non-operational for students and staff while contact tracing and cleaning is underway.

All staff and students have been asked to self-isolate until they get more advice.

The post on Facebook also said:

“During this time, learning from home resources will be available from the learning from home hub.” “NSW Health has requested anyone who has been unwell or if you develop any symptoms such as a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of smell/taste, muscle/joint pains, diarrhoea, nausea/vomiting or extreme tiredness to be tested at one of the COVID-19 testing clinics.” “Further information about COVID-19 is available on the NSW Government website.” “The NSW Department of Education will continue to work closely with NSW Health to ensure the health and safety of all students and staff is maintained.” “The safety and wellbeing of our staff and students is of paramount importance to us at all times. As such we will continue to work closely with NSW Health to ensure that all necessary health advice is adhered to.”