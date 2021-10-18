Singleton “freedom” pub shut down by NSW Police

The pub in Singleton that has been fined on numerous occasions for breaking the public health order was shut down by NSW Police over the weekend.

Hunter Valley Police District officers attended the Caledonian Hotel on George Street on Saturday with an “order to close” due to alleged “repeated and continued” breaches of the public health orders.

The closure order follows a number of previous interactions with the licensee – a 57-year-old man – who was allegedly allowing – and not taking steps to prevent – unvaccinated people being at the premises.

Police have attended the venue numerous times in the past week and issued the licensee three Penalty Infringement Notice’s (PINs) and staff members three PINs for breaching the public health orders.

The venue will remain closed until midnight tomorrow.