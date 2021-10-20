$50 vouchers to spend on holidaying in NSW

The NSW Government is pouring money into recharging tourism and events across the state.

A $530 million tourism and events recovery package has been announced to breath life back into the state.

It includes a $250 million expansion Stay and Rediscover scheme providing a $50 voucher to all NSW adults to redeem at accommodation premises across NSW.

Also in the package:

$150 million to support the recovery of major event activity across the state including $50 million for a Regional Events Package to support major events, festivals, agricultural shows and community events across the regions.

to support the recovery of major event activity across the state including for a Regional Events Package to support major events, festivals, agricultural shows and community events across the regions. $60 million for an Aviation Attraction Fund to incentivise international airlines to re-commence flights to Sydney;

for an to incentivise international airlines to re-commence flights to Sydney; $6 million to bring business events back to the city;

to to the city; $50 million for the CBDs Revitalisation Program to support events and activations in CBDs across Greater Sydney and surrounds; and

for the to support events and activations in CBDs across Greater Sydney and surrounds; and An Event Saver Fund to provide immediate support to organisers if events are cancelled or disrupted by any public health orders during the 2021-22 summer.

to provide immediate support to organisers if events are cancelled or disrupted by any public health orders during the 2021-22 summer. $25 million for the Festival Relaunch package – to stabilise established commercial and not-for-profit festivals, big and small, so they can program with confidence into 2022/23.

– to stabilise established commercial and not-for-profit festivals, big and small, so they can program with confidence into 2022/23. $10 million for a Recovery Marketing Campaign including an extension of the successful roadtrips campaign launched in 2020

Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said the much needed investment will help revive shuttered businesses and bring tourism providers back to their vibrant best.

“This was a one in one hundred year event which severely damaged our tourism industry, operators barely hung in there as they lost bookings, customers and staff, now as we rebuild we can do so with confidence,” Stuart Ayres said.

“For our visitor economy to reach its full potential we need event owners to dream big, airlines to fly in and for locals and visitors to embrace our world class venues and hospitality with enthusiasm once again.”

Premier Dominic Perrottet said this package would bring back tourists and supercharge the businesses and attractions that contribute $38 billion to our economy, making the state one of the world’s most popular destinations.

“Millions of people around the world dream of visiting Sydney and our regional areas. This package not only ensures they can, but that they’ll experience the very best of what we have to offer,” Dominic Perrottet said.

“It’s also great news for people right across our state, reviving events and businesses and bringing our major drawcards back to life. Importantly, more than 300,000 people rely on our tourism industry and our aim is to reclaim our position as one of the world’s favourite destinations.”