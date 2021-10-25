Spate Of Thefts From Vehicles In Warners Bay

Lake Macquarie Police are urging people to lock their cars and remove valuables following a spike in reports of theft from vehicles in the Warners Bay Area.

The weekend crime data reveals thieves were targeting vehicles at Warners Bay, Cameron Park, Catherine Hill Bay, Charlestown, Fassifern and Floraville.

Items such as wallets, handbags, cash and cards were among those being taken from vehicles.

Anyone noticing suspicious activity around parked cars is asked to report it to your local police via the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.