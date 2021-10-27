Brent Bultitude

Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 27/10/21

Geoff Quattromani

 Our resident tech expert, Geoff Quattromani, talks about big changes to how we manage phone calls, apps for cooking and brushing your teeth:

  • Google is bringing Call Screen to Australia with the ability for a virtual assistant to answer your calls. 

  • Have we finally reached the end of being put on hold? Google wants to wait on the line (so you don’t have to).  

  • Internet connected appliances including a BBQ, and toothbrush. 

