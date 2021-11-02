Police re-appealing for the public’s help with new footage related to alleged shooting of David King

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of David King at Salt Ash have released images in the hope the public will be able to assist.

At about 1:45pm on Sunday 29 August this year, emergency services were called to Hideaway Drive following reports a white Ford Ranger utility had hit a tree.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics and located a male driver suffering a fatal gunshot wound.

He was later identified as 45-year-old David King.

A short time later, officers located a burnt-out white Santa Fe located on Masonite Road, Heatherbrae, which police believe is linked to the shooting.

Strike Force Breve was established by police to investigate the incident, with assistance from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

As part of investigations, strike force detectives have released vision of a man who was near the crime scene in Heatherbrae and may have information that could assist police with their inquiries.

It is not believed this man is linked to the death of David King.

They have also released footage of the burnt out car they believe may have been linked in some way.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image credit: NSW Police Force