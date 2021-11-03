Police officer assaulted after pursuit through the Hunter Valley

A police officer was assaulted after a pursuit through the Hunter Valley earlier this week.

At about 8:50am on Monday, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and local Hunter Valley Police District officers were patrolling the New England Highway at Ravensworth where they were alerted to an unregistered Ford Fiesta travelling north.

Police tried to stop the vehicle at a safe location along the highway; however, the driver allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit commenced north along the highway.

The pursuit continued to Muswellbrook until the Ford stopped on William Street and the 29-year-old male driver exited the vehicle and was arrested by police.

The front passenger of the vehicle – an 18-year-old woman – also left the vehicle and approached police. A police officer attempted to arrest the woman when she allegedly assaulted the senior constable.

Police checks revealed the man’s driver’s licence was suspended until 2024 and a search of the vehicle resulted in police allegedly locating and seizing two bags of cannabis.

The pair was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station and the man was subjected to a breath test analysis which allegedly returned a reading of 0.035.

He was charged with police pursuit, not have interlock fitted, unregistered/uninsured vehicle, special range PCA, drive whilst disqualified and contravene AVO; he was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court.

The woman was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, assault police, resist arrest, fail to disclose particulars and offensive language; she was granted conditional bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court in December.