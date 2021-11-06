News

Man in critical condition after house fire at Lake Macquarie overnight

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a house fire at Lake Macquarie last night. 

Lake Macquarie Police District officers were called to reports of a house fire on Park Avenue at Argenton at about 6:30pm.

When police arrived, they tried to speak with a male occupant, the occupant confronted police with a knife and then ran back into the burning house.

Police assisted the man from the home a short time later and commenced CPR, before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived and assisted the man at the scene before taking him to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Fire & Rescue officers extinguished the blaze a short time later.

A crime scene has been established and will be examined by forensic officers and a critical incident team has been formed and has established Strike Force Janet to investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident.

That investigation will be subject to an independent review.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X