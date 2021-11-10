Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 10/11/21

Geoff Quattromani, talks Telstra 5G, NBN upgrades, and stats on what scams actually cost Aussies.
Telstra released a home 5G solution and for those on the NBN, new suburbs have been announced which are set to be upgraded and it could be your home in the list!
It is SCAM WEEK looking at the statistics of what scams cost Australians is staggering
Amazon is making it easier to use and manage your video streaming services with the launch of “Channels”
Listen to the full interview here:
For more info visit Office for Tomorrow. com
Connect with Geoff on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and check out his podcast