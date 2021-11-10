Brent Bultitude

Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani 10/11/21

Geoff Quattromani

Geoff Quattromani, talks Telstra 5G, NBN upgrades, and stats on what scams actually cost Aussies. 

  •  Telstra released a home 5G solution and for those on the NBN, new suburbs have been announced which are set to be upgraded and it could be your home in the list! 

  •  It is SCAM WEEK  looking at the statistics of what scams cost Australians is staggering 

  • Amazon is making it easier to use and manage your video streaming services with the launch of “Channels”  

Listen to the full interview here: 

