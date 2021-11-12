Third Man Charged In Salt Ash Murder

Strike Force Breve have charged a third man over his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting in Port Stephens in August this year.

On Friday 5 November 2021, two men – aged 27 and 39 – were arrested and charged. They are currently before the courts.

Following further inquiries, about 9am today, police arrested a 26-year-old man at Grafton Police Station.

He was charged with murder, take/detain person in company without to obtain advantage, possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority and aggravated sex assault- offender in company with other person/s.

Police will allege in court that after shooting the 45-year-old Tanilba Bay man in a white Ford Ranger utility on Hideaway Drive, Salt Ash, the men fled in a white Santa Fe, where the 26-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the car without her consent.

The car was then allegedly set on fire and destroyed on Masonite Road, Heatherbrae.

The 26-year-old appeared in Grafton Local Court today where he was refused bail, to reappear in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 20 December 2021.