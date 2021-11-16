Police target unregistered trail bikes in the Hunter

Police are out and about targeting unregistered trail bike behaviour in the Hunter.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers ran Operation Tea on Saturday 13 November in Rutherford, Telarah, Woodberry, Chisholm, Raymond Terrace and Medowie targeting unregistered trail bikes on roads and road-related areas within the district.

Neighbouring policing districts, Hunter Valley and Newcastle City also assisted with the Crime Prevention Unit, Proactive Crime Team and Highway Patrol Command.

During the operation, 15 Traffic Infringement Notices were issued and three people were charged with six offences.

Out of those, one motorist had their licence suspended and another was issued a Court Attendance Notice for driving whilst their licence was disqualified. Three people were issued infringement notices by Hunter Water for trespass on Hunter Water land.

Police conducted 15 roadside breath tests, with one returning a positive indication for the presence of alcohol and on the same day police also seized two stolen motor vehicles and one motor bike which will undergo further examination.

One arrest in particular was from police patrolling Korbel Street at Tenambit.

Officers attempted to stop an unregistered motorcycle and ended up locating the passenger running along a lane way off O’Hearn Street towards bushland. Following multiple foot pursuits, a 19-year-old man from Tenambit was arrested and taken to Morpeth Police Station, where he was charged.

Inquiries revealed the man was unlicensed, and the motorcycle was unregistered and subsequently seized by police. He will appear in Maitland Local Court in December.

Port Stephens – Hunter Police District Commander, Superintendent Chad Gillies, said that the community can expect these operations to continue in future.

“Riding unregistered trail bikes, especially in a reckless manner, is a serious offence and puts the rider and community at risk,” Superintendent Gillies said.

“When riders are detected breaking the law, police will take appropriate action by issuing infringements, charges, suspending licences and seizing bikes.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000