A man has died following a motorcycle crash at Lake Macquarie yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Dandaraga Road at Mirrabooka on Friday about 1:30pm, following reports of a motorbike colliding with a caravan parked in a driveway.

Police say the rider died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified but. is believed to be 31-years-old.

A crime scene was established by Lake Macquarie Police who undertook an investigation into the incident.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.