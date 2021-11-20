Morpeth Bridge lights up in celebration of 200 years

Morpeth Bridge will light up every night to celebrate 200 years of the historic township.

The lights will be turned on just before sunset and will remain on until 10:30pm, for everyone to enjoy.

Maitland Council says the architectural lighting display comes from calls from the community who wanted the much celebrated bridge lit up as a centrepiece of the township.

The bridge lighting is one of three infrastructure projects council is undertaking to commemorate the milestone.

A shared path on Steamer Street will be open to the public in the coming weeks, while ariverside shared path from Robert Street to Illalaung Park is also in the final stages of design and will be the firststage of what will ultimately be the Morpeth to Walka Water Works shared pathway.

The official commemorations and program of activities for the Morpeth Bicentenary was delayed due to COVID restrictions and will now be held next year.