Death Toll Rises After Horror Weekend On Hunter Roads

It has been a horror 48 hours on the Hunter’s roads, with police investigating two fatalities.

Just after 11:15am on Saturday, emergency services were called to Richardson Road at Campvale, following reports of a crash.

On arrival, police were told a car had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle – a 62-year-old man – was treated at the scene by members of the public and emergency services but died at the scene.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

On Friday afternoon, another man died in a separate incident at Mirrabooka after his motorbike collided with a parked caravan.

The rider is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be 31 years old.

A crime scene was established by Lake Macquarie Police who undertook an investigation into the incident.

Reports on both crashes will be prepared for the Coroner.