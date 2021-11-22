Woman dead after being hit by falling branch in Lake Macquarie

A woman is dead after a tree branch fell on her in Lake Macquarie.

Emergency services were called to the Watagans National Park at Cooranbong at about 6:30pm yesterday responding to reports a woman was struck by a falling branch while bushwalking.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers, NSW Ambulance Paramedics and Fire and Rescue NSW attended.

Despite the efforts of relatives and those first responders the woman was unable to be revived.

She’s believed to be aged in her 30s.

Police said at the time of the incident, the weather conditions were poor, with the area being drenched by heavy rain throughout the day.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.