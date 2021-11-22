Abandoned building at Belmont up in flames

Fire crews have all but extinguished a fire in an abandoned building a Belmont on the Pacific Highway this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the abandoned building opposite the TAFE on Victoria and Walter Streets at about 3:30am after a call from a resident to say a building was alight.

Crews from Windale and Tingara Heights were dispatched, along with Cardiff, Charlestown and Swansea.

It didn’t take long for crews to get on top of the blaze and an hour later, crews were just mopping up and putting out hotspots.

Fire investigators and local police will be investigating as they believe it is suspicious.

Image credit: Fire and Rescue NSW Cardiff Facebook