Coastal funding to three Hunter councils

Coastal funding has been awarded to three Hunter councils.

Through the NSW Government’s Coastal and Estuary Grant Program, Lake Macquarie City Council, Maitland City and Port Stephens Councils are sharing in just over $256,000.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Taylor Martin said the grants will have major benefits for our local councils, ensuring the long-term management of valuable natural resources in NSW.

“The NSW Government is empowering local governments to address and manage these important environments and committed to supporting councils build coastal resilience.”

Lake Macquarie Council will receive $192,572 to undertake foreshore protection and vegetation restoration on islands in Lake Macquarie at Swansea.

Maitland City Council will receive $45,000 for an education campaign relating to recreational use of the Hunter River to address streambank erosion from boating, four wheel drive access and illegal dumping.

Port Stephens Council will receive $19,000 to address erosion at Nelson Bay foreshore adjacent to the eastern groyne.

$43.14 million worth of grants under the Coastal and Estuary Grants program have been awarded since 2016-17.

Councils are still able to apply for grants each year around July and August thanks to the NSW Government recently passing the Coastal Management Amendment Act 2021 which has extended the deadline for Coastal Zone Management Plans to December 2023.