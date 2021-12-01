AGL’s gas project for Newcastle another step closer

AGL’s gas fired power station is another step closer after getting Federal approval this week.

The energy giant proposed the $200 million Newcastle Power Station in 2018 in a bid to help fill the gap that will be left on the energy grid when their Liddell power station near Muswellbrook shuts its doors in 2023.

The gas power station needed approval from the Federal Environment Department before it could progress any further though as it’s location could have an impact on the Hunter Estauary Wetlands.

AGL will have to ensure there is no adverse effect on the ecological character of the wetlands.

A compliance report will have to be provided by the energy giant every year and they must notify the authorities of any breach along the way and the actions they took when incidents happen, if they happen. .

Image credit: AGL