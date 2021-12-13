2-year-old suffers serious injuries after being hit by a bus at Hamilton

UPDATE 10AM:

A 2-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a bus at Hamilton North this morning.

Emergency services were called to Chatham Road just after 8am with three paramedic roads crews attending the scene where they treated a two-year old boy for leg injuries.

The little boy was stabilised at the scene before being transported to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

Inspector Jim Duffy from NSW Ambulance said the little boy was conscious throughout.

“The leg injuries were severe, so paramedics stabilised the patient and tried to manage the pain.”

“The patient remained conscious throughout.”

“This was a very challenging job to attend. I can’t stress enough the danger that motor vehicles pose to children – and the need for constant vigilance around roads.”

Chatham Road between Griffiths Road and Boreas Road is still closed in both directions.

EARLIER:

Emergency services are still on the scene of an accident between a bus and a pedestrian at Hamilton.

Police were called just after 8am to the intersection of Chatham Street and Griffiths Road after reports of a bus hitting a pedestrian.

There are unconfirmed reports it was a child.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area as police have blocked off roads around the incident – the north end of Chatham Street is blocked, and some surrounding streets as well.

More to come.

Image credit: 2HD Newsroom