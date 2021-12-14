Jets A-League player tests positive to COVID-19

A Newcastle Jets A-League Men’s player has tested positive to COVID-19.

The infectious person, who hasn’t been named, received their positive result on Tuesday after taking a test that morning.

The club says all players and football staff have undertaken additional PCR testing as a result. There are already procedures in place that see players and staff subject to a daily rapid antigen test.

An update on the upcoming weekend game against Macarthur FC will be provided in the next 24 hours.

