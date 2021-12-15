Police charge fourth person over fatal shooting of ‘Wes’ Prentice in Newcastle

Police have charged a fourth person over the fatal shooting of ‘Wes’ Prentice in Newcastle back in July this year.

At about lunchtime on July 22 emergency services were called to a unit on Darby Street at Cooks Hill following reports of shots being fired.

When police arrived they found a 40-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Despite emergency services best efforts, he died at the scene. The man was formally identified as Wesley ‘Wes’ Prentice from Rutherford.

Newcastle City Police District officers started investigations which were taken over by detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad under Strike Force Hibbard.

So far detectives have charged two men and a woman over their alleged involvement in the incident and they all remain before the courts.

One of those men, a 35-year-old, was arrested in August and charged with murder, possess loaded firearm in public place, possess shortened firearm (not pistol) and other offences.

At about 9:15am yesterday police stopped and arrested a 35-year-old woman on Maude Street at Belmont.

She was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The Charlestown woman was refused bail to appear via audio visual link at Belmont Local Court today.

Strike Force Hibbard’s inquiries continue.

Image credit: NSW Police Force