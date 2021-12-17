Second man fined over COVID-19 breaches in Newcastle

A second man has been slapped with a fine over an alleged self-isolation breach in Newcastle.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers received information from NSW Health on Tuesday in relation to a 20-year-old man who had been directed to self-isolate at a Rutherford property from Wednesday 8 December 2021, as he was a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

But, it’s understood the man subsequently attended a licensed premises on Wharf Road later that evening.

He has since returned a positive test to COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating.

Police spoke with the man yesterday before he was issued a Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) for $5000 for failing to comply with the COVID-19 direction.

It’s the second person this week to be fined.

Yesterday police also fined another man $10,000 for an alleged self-isolation breach, it’s understood the man was deemed a close contact from a Sydney boat party and then allegedly attended the Argyle House on Wharf Road. Police say he also attended a home in Adamstown on the following Saturday.

He’s since tested positive to COVID-19 and is self-isolating, giving him time to think about how he’ll pay back two Penalty Infringement Notices totaling $10,000.