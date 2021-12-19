Emergency preparedness given a boost in Singleton

Emergency preparedness has been given a boost in Singleton.

Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons met with the successful applicants of Singleton Council’s Bushfire Community Wellbeing and Connectedness program last week.

There are 15 community projects that are sharing in $60,000 for everything from new UHF radios and telecommunications equipment tp funding for community gatherings.

The program is funded by the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund (BCRRF), which is jointly funded by the Commonwealth and State governments and provided funding for councils and communities affected by the 19/20 bushfires.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons commended the funding recipients and Singleton Council for their vital contributions to the bushfire recovery.

“Like so many areas across our State, the Hunter region has experienced the unprecedented compounding impacts of drought, bushfires, storms and floods and COVID,” Shane Fitzsimmons said.

“This program is a fantastic example of community-led recovery at work and I want to thank all the recipients and Singleton Council for doing their part to make a difference for local communities.”

Council’s Acting General Manager Vicki Brereton said Commissioner Fitzsimmons’ visit and the announcement of the funding was a welcome way to end what has been another challenging year, including recent flooding.

“To say that the past couple of years have been difficult and challenging for our community, and particularly those areas in our LGA that have been directly impacted by bushfires and even more recently, floods, is an understatement,” she said.

“There have been many lessons learned the hard way, and Council has been working very closely with affected communities to make sure those experiences are used to help all of us to be better prepared next time.”

“Recovery is an important part of this process, and bringing the community together particularly after the devastation of the 2019/2020 bushfires and any emergency event is an important way we can help each other to heal.”

The projects receiving funding include: