Man charged with more than 20 offences after pursuit in Port Stephens

A man has been charged with more than 20 offences after a police pursuit at Port Stephens.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were patrolling Richardson Road at Raymond Terrace at about 7:40am last Wednesday when they attempted to stop a Holden Commodore sedan.

The vehicle allegedly failed to stop and accelerated away so police initiated a pursuit.

That came to an abrupt stop when the Commodore crashed into a brick fence in Watt Street where the driver jumped out and fled leaving his four passengers behind.

The passengers were spoken to by police before they established a perimeter to track the driver down.

With the assistance of PolAir and the Dog Unit, the man was located hiding in another vehicle on Brown Street.

The 19-year-old was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit – not stop – drive recklessly, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, destroy or damage property and drive while licence cancelled. He was also charged with two outstanding warrants and over 20 charges relating to a range of theft, assault and traffic-related offences. The man was refused bail and appeared in Raymond Local Court on Thursday where he was formally refused bail and is due to appear in the same court in February 2022.