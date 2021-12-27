Man arrested at Hamilton after allegedly having a shopping bag full of drugs in his car

A man has been charged after allegedly having a shopping bag full of drugs in his vehicle near Newcastle.

Police say they stopped a silver Mercedes on Dennison Street at Hamilton at about 1:20am yesterday, and spoke to the driver.

Following inquiries police found out the 35-year-old man was allegedly in breach of current bail conditions.

Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly located a shopping bag containing a 401grams methylamphetamine.

The amount of drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than $360,000 in street value.

The bag was seized and will be forensically examined.

The Windale man was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with breach of bail.

He was refused bail and was due to appear in Newcastle Local Court yesterday.

Image credit: NSW Police Force