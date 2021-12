Police have found a woman who has been missing from Millers Forest since Monday.

The 74-year-old woman was last seen at a home at Raymond Terrace at about 11am on Monday.

She was reported missing when she failed to return, and officers from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District issued a geo-targeting alert yesterday in an effort to find her.

Following inquiries, the woman was located safe and well today.

Police would like to thank the community and media for their assistance.