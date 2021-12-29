Tippler Footbridge undergoes once in a half-a-century upgrade

Port of Newcastle has completed another project they’ve been working on to make Carrington Foreshore even better for Novocastrians and visitors alike.

They’ve just completed a $1.3 million upgrade of the Booth Street Pedestrian bridge, fondly known as the Tippler Bridge.

The once in a half-a-century upgrade included the full removal of the bridge span to complete structural repairs, the inclusion of all new protective coatings, replacement of the concrete walkway and the installation of new energy efficient LED lighting.

Port of Newcastle’s Executive Manager Projects & Assets Glenn Thornton said it’s been finished just in time for New Years Eve celebrations.

“After its $1.3-million upgrade, we are thrilled to be able to reopen the footbridge to the local community in time for post-Christmas outdoor gatherings, recreation and New Years’ celebrations.”

“We hope the timely completion of this project will bring an extra dose of Christmas cheer to the many locals who have re-discovered this hidden gem which has become a haven for the community throughout the pandemic,”

“We know many people use this space for picnics, fishing, walking, ship spotting and other recreational activities and are pleased we have been able to ensure the Carrington Foreshore area remains a thriving community space for years to come and will be a perfect vantage point this New Year’s Eve,” Glenn Thornton said.

“The Tippler Footbridge holds so much local significance, having been constructed in the 1960’s to enable workers to safely access the amenities block and other operational areas without having to cross the rail lines on foot. These upgrade works ensure we can continue to provide safe access to this much-loved community amenity for locals and visitors alike,” he said.

“The Tippler Footbridge upgrade is part of a broader program of investment the Port is making to breathe life back into valuable community assets and contribute to enhancing the liveability of Newcastle City. These include the restoration of our heritage listed Carrington Hydraulic Engine House and the recent completion of the port-wide energy efficient LED Lighting project which features themed light displays illuminating Dyke Point and the Density sculpture which is currently lit up in the merry colours of red, green and gold for Christmas and is visible from Honeysuckle and Stockton Foreshore.”

Image credit: Port of Newcastle