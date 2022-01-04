Maitland Police Looking For Missing Teen Girl Seek Public Help In Search

There is concern for a local teenage girl, missing for the last 5 days with Police now asking the public for help.

14 year old Lillyana Anderson was last seen at her home in Morpeth about 9pm last Thursday, December 30.

The alarm was raised and Port Stephens-Hunter Police are working to locate Lillyana.

She is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 168cm tall, with a thin build, long blonde hair past her shoulders and hazel eyes.

She is known to frequent parts of Maitland including Ashstonfield, Bolwarra and Greenhills Shopping Centre.

Anyone with info about Lillyana’s whereabouts, or who sees her, is urged to call Maitland police immediately on 4934 0200 and quote event E88035384, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.