Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants Program open in Maitland

If you’re a community group or organisation planning to host an event or activity on either Commemorative Days or Recognised Days and Weeks there are some grants available in Maitland.

Maitland City Council has opened applications for grant funding as part of Round Two of their Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants Program.

The grants offer up to $3,000 in funding per event/activity, and must be matched with cash, materials, volunteer hours or in kind initiatives.

Commemorative Days include ceremonies that acknowledge and commemorate the service and sacrifice of the men and women who served Australia and its allies in wars, conflicts, and peace operations. This category includes projects such as ceremonies associated with ANZAC Day and Remembrance Day.

Recognised Days and Weeks include significant cultural and community initiatives which celebrate national and international days and weeks, like International Day of People with Disability, Harmony Day, Reconciliation or NAIDOC Week and Child Protection Week.

Council’s Coordinator Recreation and Community Planning, David Baker said they’re excited to open the next round of funding.

“Council is keen to assist groups in coordinating activities and events throughout the Maitland LGA that recognise National and International Days or Weeks, or Commemorative Days.”

“It is important that we are working together to recognise our heritage, recognise our First Nations peoples and be inclusive as a community. We have seen some great projects funded in the past, so we look forward to receiving more high quality applications this round.”

Applications close on Monday 14 February 2022.

For more information or to complete an application, visit maitland.nsw.gov.au/commemorative-and-recogniseddays-grants-program

Image credit: Maitland City Council Facebook page