Man dies after allegedly being stabbed at Jesmond

A man has died after allegedly being stabbed at Jesmond yesterday afternoon.

Police say at about 3:45pm emergency services were called to Michael Street following reports a man had been stabbed.

The 34-year-old man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a stab wound to his chest, before being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

Police have been told the man attended the home and was injured during an altercation with a male occupant, who then fled.

Sadly, the man who was stabbed has since died from his injuries.

Newcastle City Police District officers attended, established a crime scene and have set up Strike Force Mantillus to investigate the circumstances of the man’s death.

As part of their inquiries, a large-scale search is also underway to locate the male occupant.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and contact Newcastle City Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

