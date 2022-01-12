Family of four swept off flooded causeway near Muswellbrook

A family of four had to be rescued after the car they were in was swept off a flooded causeway near Muswellbrook overnight.

Emergency services were called to Wells Gully Road at McCullys Gap at about 10pm after the utility the four people were in was swept off the spillway and into Sandy creek.

A 49-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, and two girls aged 14, were forced to climb onto the roof of the utility after it began to sink in strongly-flowing floodwaters.

A multi-agency rescue operation was coordinated by officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District, and involved Fire and Rescue NSW and members from NSW Rural Fire Service including the Edinglassie Rural Fire Brigade and SES, with all four retrieved safely.

Thankfully there were no injuries and the ute will be recovered when safe.

Image credit: Edinglassie Rural Fire Brigade Facebook page