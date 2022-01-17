Covid vaccinations for Pets with Dr. Sam Kovac

Dr. Sam Kovac, owner of Southern Cross Vet in Sydney, has secured enough supply of COVID vaccines for all the pets of Australia, he just needs the green light from the officials and within 48 hours can have doses touching down in Sydney! He’s calling on the government to help him help Australia’s 30 million companion animals have access to a safe and effective vaccination.

Sam chats with Brent to answer all your FAQs

Are there COVID tests for animals?

Import limitations and red tape on getting the vaccine for pets

Listen to the full interview here:

Visit Sam Kovac at: Southern Cross Vets