Covid Parties, Omicron & Kids with Professor Nick Talley

Omicron Covid parties, vaccinations for 5 to 11 year olds, and reduction in infections. Brent chats with Professor Nick Talley  

Distinguished Laureate Professor Nick Talley, is a physician, epidemiologist, researcher, clinical educator and the Editor in Chief of the Medical Journal of Australia. 

https://www.mja.com.au/journal/staff/editor-chief-professor-nick-talley

https://www.newcastle.edu.au/profile/nicholas-talley

 

 

