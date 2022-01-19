19-Year-Old To Face Court After Botched Burglary In Hamilton South

The tables were turned on a would-be burglar at an address in Hamilton South this morning.

About 5:00am a 19-year-old was allegedly in the middle of pilfering a number of items when they were interrupted by the owner, who gave chase and managed to take back their belongings.

With one target a bust, they ran onto Beaumont Street and then attempted to break into a vehicle.

Police arrived on scene as another witness was chasing the 19-year-old, who was quickly arrested on Pulver Street after a short foot chase.

They’re set to face aggravated break and enter, larceny and intimidation charges in Newcastle local court, after being refused bail today.