Two teenagers charged after allegedly stealing cars in the Hunter for a joyride

Two teenagers have been charged after allegedly stealing two cars from the Hunter for a joyride.

Police say between 7pm on Wednesday and 7am yesterday morning two vehicles, a grey Holden Captiva and a black Ford Ranger, were stolen from a home on Carl Lane, Muswellbrook.

At about 6.20am yesterday, Highway Patrol officers were patrolling Coledale near Tamworth, when they observed a grey Holden Captiva being driven at speed.

A pursuit was initiated, with the vehicle allegedly reaching speeds of about 100km/hr in a 50km/hr zone.

The pursuit was terminated a short time later though before police found a burnt-out black Ford Ranger nearby.

A couple of hours later, police spotted three males allegedly stealing a scooter from a carpark. Officers approached the boys, all aged 14, they spoke to them before arresting all three.

Two of the teens were charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, steal motor vehicle and larceny.

One boy was refused bail and is due to appear at a children’s court today, while the other was granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court in February.

The third teenage boy was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

Image credit: Hunter Valley Police District Facebook page