Council Offers Novocastrian Side Hustles A Chance To Go Pro

Novocastrians with a side hustle could get a shot at taking their ideas to the next level.



Newcastle Council is offering 15 places in a 12-week bootcamp aimed at helping locals grow their gigs into start ups and small businesses.



Small business experts will lead the budding entrepreneurs through a series of group workshops delivering the know-how to take their side hustles to the market.



Newcastle’s Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said investing in start ups is key, with over 40% of employment generated by small and micro business enterprise.

“Newcastle’s economic future will be built on the talent, skills and ingenuity of our people,” Cr Clausen said.

Many well-known and loved local businesses started out as side hustles including Cocoa Nib, Savant Apothecary and Eat Your Water, going on to become much-loved brands in Newcastle and nationally.

The program will include online and face to face sessions, more information can be found on the Newcastle City Council website.





