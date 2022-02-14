Crash Leaves Cyclist With Suspected Spinal Injuries

A cyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash at Millers Forrest.

Around 8am on Sunday, a passing motorist noticed a racing bike lying in the middle of Raymond Terrace Road’s eastbound lane, before the rider was located on the opposite side of the road behind a guard rail.

The 25-year-old was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Sydney’s Royal North Shore Hospital with suspected spinal injuries leaving police to try and piece together how the crash occurred.

They believe the bicycle was travelling in an easterly direction near the slight left-hand bend railing just before Turners Road prior to the crash.

As inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident, anyone travelling along Raymond Terrace Road, near Millers Road at Chisholm, between 7.45am and 8.15am and has information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police immediately.