Jarryd Hayne Wins Bid To Overturn Sexual Assault Conviction

Jarryd Hayne has won a bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction in the Court of Criminal Appeals.

Last May, the 33-year-old was sentenced to five years nine months behind bars over the sexual assault of a woman in Newcastle in 2018.

Lawyers for the disgraced former NRL player argued there were errors in the legal proceedings, with a panel of three judges today accepting the appeal.

The decision means the jury’s ruling will be overturned with a new trial ordered.

It is set to be the third time the matter has gone to trial, the first ending in a hung jury and the second in a conviction.

Hayne is expected to be released on bail in the wake of his successful appeal.