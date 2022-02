A person has been taken to hospital after a crash between two trucks and a car at Tarro this morning.

NSW Ambulance has confirmed paramedics assessed two people and took a third to the John Hunter Hospital with minor injuries after the crash at about quarter to 8.

All lanes on the highway are open but southbound traffic is heavily affected.

Motorists are being advised to allow plenty of additional travel time and avoid the area if possible.

Tow trucks are en route to clear the trucks away.