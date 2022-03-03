Stockton Beach copping a lashing during east coast low

Stockton Beach has copped a severe lashing in Thursday’s east coast low that’s tracking along the coast of NSW.

The beach is notorious for coastal erosion and has been minimised to no shore during the weather event. Sandbags which have previously been placed near popular cafe Lexies, to mitigate erosion, can be seen emerging from the battered coastline.

Up the northern end, sandbags are also emerging from the eroded shoreline running along Mitchell Street.

All beaches along the Hunter’s coastline are closed today.

The Nobbys beach weather station has seen around 28mm of rain fallen since 9am on Thursday, while wind gusts of up to 60km/h have been recorded.

A severe weather warning remains current for the Hunter, with lots of rain still hanging around. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the wind and rain will start to weaken on Thursday night.

In other areas around the region there are a number of road closures including at:

Minmi Road, there is water over the road at the bottom of Outlook Estate

Medowie Road, Campvale is closed in both directions

Old North Road, Rothbury

Milsons Arm Road, Great North Road and Watagan Creek Road, Laguna

Thursby’s Road and Congewai Road, Congewai

Flood warnings have been issued by the SES at the following locations

Minor Flooding at the Williams River at Dungog, which is expected to reach minor level (4.9m) at around 4pm on Thursday. Further rises to 6.6m are expected overnight and into Friday.

Minor Flooding at the Paterson River

Moderate Flooding at Wollombi Brook

