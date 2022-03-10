Community meeting tomorrow for Wickham residents

Another public meeting for residents at Wickham impacted by the fire at the former woolsheds is on tomorrow at the Gallipoli Legion Club at Hamilton.

The NSW EPA, Fire and Rescue NSW, local police, NSW Health and the Public Works Advisory will be there to answer residents questions from 6pm on Beaumont Street.

Specialist teams have been on the ground continuing the clean up daily with demolition of the former woolsheds well and truly underway.

Fire crews were called back to the former woolshed this morning to put out a hot spot which caught alight through the night.

Three additional trucks were called out to deal with the rubbish that caught alight but it was all out very quickly.

Many residents are still unable to return home as the demolition and clean up work continues.

More information and links for asbestos reporting: https://newcastle.nsw.gov.au/council/news/emergencies/wickham-fire-incident