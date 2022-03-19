Last Ditch Heritage Bid For Newcastle Ocean Baths Fails

A last ditch effort to stop part of the Newcastle Ocean Baths upgrade has failed, clearing the way for the multi-million dollar project.

The state’s Heritage Council weighed up a request from community group Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths for an Interim Heritage Order to halt the re-surfacing of the iconic pools’ natural rock floor, which is due to be capped with a layer of concrete.

But, it ruled Council’s works posed no threat to the Baths heritage value, and the community group’s bid to secure a 12-month stay was unsuccessful.

The site closed earlier this week in preparation for the $14.5-million stage one upgrades to the pools, pumps and lower promenades, which are due to be complete by next year.