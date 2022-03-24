Hunter infants death ruled to be a result of COVID-19

The Coroner has handed down its findings into a baby’s death who died with COVID-19 at the John Hunter Hospital in December last year.

It’s been determined the two-month-old infant had no underlying health conditions and tragically died as a result of their infection.

The child had tested positive to the virus and is believed to be the country’s youngest COVID-related death.

Meantime, the Hunter New England has recorded an uptick in COVID cases as the new Omicron sub-variant BA-2 surges through the community – 2,734 new infections recorded in the latest reporting period.

Hospitalisations have also jumped overnight, from 33 to 46, four of those are being cared for in ICU.

Sadly, a man in his 80’s from the Mid Coast region has also died with the virus.