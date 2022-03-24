Hunter man charged with high-range drink driving following crash

A man has been charged with drink-driving after he crashed into another vehicle at North Arm Cove overnight.

Police say they were called to the incident on the Pacific Highway at about 10:30pm on Wednesday and when they arrived they found an SUV had collided with a van.

Investigations into the accident revealed the 46-year-old driver of the SUV crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound when the crash occurred.

Everyone involved was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the SUV was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a positive reading and was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he underwent a subsequent breath analysis which returned a reading of 0.157, three times the legal limit.

He was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for high-range PCA and will appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court on April 11.