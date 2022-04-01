Man charged with a combined 42 offences, after police search home at Hamilton

A man has been charged with 42 offences, after police searched a home at Hamilton on Thursday.

Officers executed a warrant at a home on Dumaresq Street at about 6:30am, where they seized items including a replica pistol, ammunition, an extended baton, two motorcycles believed to be stolen, cash, methylamphetamine, ecstasy, cannabis and false documentation.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he was charged with 42 offences including obtain benefit by deception, possess identity info to commit indictable offence, unlawfully possess thing resembles Australian driver’s license, make false document, goods in custody, possess unauthorised firearm and possess prohibited weapon without permit.

He was refused bail and is before Newcastle Local Court on Friday.

Image: Items seized by police. Source: NSW Police Force