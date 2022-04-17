Local police say Easter weekend road behaviour has been mostly positive

Local police are currently targeting dangerous drivers, as Operation Easter 2022 enters day four.

Of note, officers arrested a 53-year-old man when he failed to stop after a car crash on Allendale Street at Beresfield just before 10pm on Friday.

He returned a positive roadside breath test and was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was subjected to a subsequent test, where he returned an alleged reading of 0.148, almost three times the legal limit.

He has been charged with mid-range PCA, licence suspended and will appear before Maitland Local Court on May 11, 2022.

Meanwhile, Port Stephens Hunter Police set up a roadside breath test operation on the New England Highway at Maitland on Saturday night and are happy to report from over 150 breath tests, no positives were detected.

Image: Port Stephens Hunter Police