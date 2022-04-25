Karuah In Running For Top NSW Tourism Award

Karuah is hoping to knock Nelson Bay off it’s perch as one of the best tourist hot spots in the state.

The pandemic trend of holidaying close to home has seen an uptick in visitors to Karuah, and now the riverside village has picked up a nomination for the top Tiny Town in the NSW Top Tourism Towns Awards for 2022.

With natural beauty and small town hospitality, Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said it comes as no surprise at all.

“We’re experiencing a resurgence in discovering our own backyards thanks to 2 years of travel restrictions and this trend shows no sign of slowing down,” Mr Palmer said.

Taking out the gong would deliver a significant boost to tourist dollars being spent at Karuah.

“With this hidden gem being uncovered thanks to the Award nomination, I expect that we’ll attract plenty of first time and soon to be return visitors to this beautiful part of the world,” Mayor Ryan Palmer said.

Eileen Gilliland, CEO of Destination Port Stephens agrees that the village is exactly what travellers are looking for at the moment with plenty to see and do.

“We’re very lucky to have a really incredible mix of experiences across Port Stephens and Karuah is no exception, whether it’s heading to the river for a day of fishing, boating or canoeing, pulling on the boots for a hike through the Karuah National Park, discovering the rich Aboriginal history or sampling some of the finest oysters the country has to offer,” Ms Gilliland said.

The nomination was a collaborative effort between Coles Brothers (oyster farmers), Karuah Big 4 Holiday Park, Port Stephens Council’s Visitor Information Satellite Centre and the local hotels and motels in Karuah.

Voting for the Tiny Top Town is open until 5pm, Wednesday 27 April 2022 and can be done here.