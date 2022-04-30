Shooting in Hunter

A man will face court today after a shooting incident in the Hunter overnight.

Police were called to a rural property in Turill, around 125kms west of Scone at around 7.30pm after reports shots were fired following a neighbour dispute.

Police were told occupants of the neighbouring properties, who are known to each other, were involved in an argument before one allegedly produced and then discharged a firearm while the other ran into bush land.

The 42 year old man was uninjured, while a 52 year old man, stopped by police on Durridergie Road was arrested and charged with several offences including possessing an unauthorised firearm, possession of a prohibited drug and firing a firearm in a manner likely in injure.

He was taken to Mudgee police station and refused bail to face Dubbo local court today.