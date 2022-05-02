Man dies at Maitland after car plows through home

UPDATE 5:30PM:

A man has died after a car crashed into a home at Largs yesterday.

Two men were taken to hospital in a critical condition at the time, after the car travelling north on high street hit the front of the home, striking a 74-year-old man who was asleep.

Police have confirmed that man died in hospital today.

The 69-year-old driver is believed to have suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER:

Two men remain in a critical condition in hospital after a car crashed into a house near Maitland yesterday afternoon.

At about 3pm a Toyota Landcruiser was traveling north on High Street in Largs when it left the roadway and hit the front of a home at the intersection of Morpeth Street.

An 84-year-old man was asleep in a front bedroom of the house and was injured.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended with NSW Ambulance Paramedics. They worked to revive the 69-year-old male driver and both he and the 84-year-old were taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

The home sustained structural damage.

A crime scene was established, and the Toyota has been seized for forensic examination.

Initial inquiries suggest the driver have suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam vision to contact Maitland Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.