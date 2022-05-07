Health Minister Under Fire After 4 Nurses Assaulted At Newcastle’s Calvary Mater

The NSW Health Minister has come under fire after four nurses were assaulted at Newcastle’s Calvary Mater hospital.

On Tuesday, April 26, a 32-year-old man presented to the emergency department for treatment.

Police have been told about 8pm that evening, the man became irritable and punched four nursing staff – three female and one male – before he was restrained by security.

Hospital staff contacted police, with officers from Newcastle City Police District attending a short time later.

Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery is criticising Brad Hazard for failing to act on recommendations for greater security in regional hospitals.

“I have met with the Health Minister, I have participated in the multiple reviews he has had into the need for additional security in hospitals, but still he does nothing to protect our health staff.,” Ms Hornery said.

She said it has to end.

“It’s time for action. No more reviews, just employ the extra bloody guards and make it safe for staff.”

Meantime, police inquiries into the incident are continuing.